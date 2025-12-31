Why Do Data Centers Need Water? Especially Billions of Gallons?

The Cooling Process Behind the Cloud

The Cooling Process Behind the Cloud

" " These liquid cooling towers are for an AI high-performance computing (HPC) data center. eric1207cvb / Shutterstock

Data centers house thousands of servers that generate a tremendous amount of heat. Without cooling, these machines would overheat and fail.

That’s where water comes in. Many data centers use evaporative cooling or closed-loop cooling systems to keep temperatures stable.

Advertisement

Water is often more efficient than air cooling because it transfers heat more effectively. This helps reduce energy consumption and improves energy efficiency.

Cold water or liquid coolant is circulated through heat exchangers to absorb hot air from server racks, which is then cooled again for reuse.