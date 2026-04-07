What Are the Biggest Data Centers in the U.S.? Depends How You Measure

By: Grant Virellan  |  Apr 7, 2026
You can measure a data center by square footage or by power capacity. Make more Aerials / Shutterstock

The biggest data centers in the U.S. are the backbone of cloud computing, digital services, and the rapidly expanding global data center market. These massive data centers store sensitive data, power cloud services, and support the internet traffic generated by tech companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and major enterprises.

The United States leads the global data center market with 2,396 data centers operational as of 2025. Rapid growth in artificial intelligence, cloud solutions and digital services has pushed the data center industry to build ever larger facilities with enormous power capacity, advanced cooling systems, and robust network connectivity.

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Data centers are often measured by power capacity in megawatts or gigawatts, as well as building size in square feet. Here are some of the biggest data centers and data center markets shaping the data center landscape in the United States.

Contents
  1. Largest Individual Data Center Buildings by Square Footage
  2. Largest Data Center Campus by Total Footprint
  3. Largest Data Center Project by Power Capacity
  4. 7 Largest Data Center Markets in the U.S.
  5. Emerging Mega Projects In The Data Center Industry

Largest Individual Data Center Buildings by Square Footage

Switch TAHOE RENO 1 – Nevada

Switch TAHOE RENO 1 is widely cited as the largest data center building in the United States. The facility encompasses up to 1.3 million square feet and is designed to support massive data storage and digital infrastructure.

The data center location in Nevada offers competitive energy costs, access to renewable energy sources, and reliable power infrastructure. Facilities like this highlight how major data center operators focus on operational efficiency, strong physical security, and sustainable power supply when building data centers.

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350 East Cermak – Chicago

The 350 East Cermak building in Chicago is the most interconnected building in the Midwest and a centerpiece of the U.S. data center sector. The facility spans about 1.1 million square feet and hosts numerous cloud providers, tech firms, and network services companies.

Chicago's central location between the East and West Coasts provides ultra-low-latency connections for digital services. This makes the region attractive for financial institutions and the financial sector that depend on rapid data center operations and network connectivity.

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Largest Data Center Campus by Total Footprint

Meta Prineville Data Center – Oregon

Meta's Prineville campus in Oregon is one of the largest data center campuses in North America. The complex spans about 4.6 million square feet across 11 buildings and represents more than $2 billion in investment.

Facilities like this support massive cloud computing workloads and digital services used by billions of users. The site relies on advanced cooling systems, energy efficiency strategies, and improved power usage effectiveness to manage the enormous computing demand.

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Largest Data Center Project by Power Capacity

AWS New Carlisle – Indiana

AWS’s New Carlisle data center campus in St. Joseph County, Indiana has been described as Amazon’s biggest data center. The facility will consume 2.2 gigawatts of electricity once fully built out.

Projects of this scale illustrate how the data center industry continues expanding to meet rising demand for cloud solutions, artificial intelligence computing and global interconnection.

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7 Largest Data Center Markets in the U.S.

1. Northern Virginia Data Center Hub

Northern Virginia is widely recognized as the data center capital of the world and the largest data center market in the United States. Northern Virginia expanded to 4,039.6 MW of total inventory in 2025.

Major data center operators such as Digital Realty, Equinix and other companies operate extensive campuses there. Northern Virginia's robust connectivity, access to fiber networks and proximity to Washington attract cloud providers, government agencies and major enterprises.

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2. Dallas–Fort Worth Data Center Market

Dallas is another major data center market with more than 150 data centers. The region sits strategically between Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, making it an important hub for network connectivity and cloud computing.

The Dallas–Fort Worth region has experienced rapid growth in data center expansion. Capacity increased from about 710 megawatts in 2020 to nearly 1,650 megawatts by mid-2024 and is projected to continue growing as demand for digital infrastructure rises.

3. Atlanta Data Center Market

Atlanta has become one of the fastest growing data center markets in the United States, with a total inventory of 1,279.4 MW in Q1 2025.

Strong business ecosystems, competitive power costs and tax incentives have attracted tech companies and cloud providers. Atlanta's data center sector is projected to expand rapidly as new facilities are built to meet rising internet traffic.

4. Chicago Data Center Market

Chicago hosts roughly 130 data centers with around 1,120 megawatts of commissioned multi-tenant power capacity. The region's central location gives it a competitive edge for national network traffic and cloud services distribution.

Major data center operators benefit from strong fiber connectivity and access to a highly skilled workforce that supports ongoing data center operations.

5. Phoenix Data Center Market

Phoenix comes in with a total inventory of 617.0 MW.

Competitive energy costs, tax incentives, and a reliable power supply have attracted large data center operators. Many companies also value the area's lower natural disaster risk compared with coastal data center locations.

6. Silicon Valley Data Center Market

Silicon Valley remains one of the most influential data center markets in the world. The region hosts nearly 150 facilities supporting tech innovation, cloud providers and large technology firms.

The area's proximity to major tech companies and venture capital creates a powerful business ecosystem for digital infrastructure. However, rising power costs and energy constraints have pushed some planned data centers toward other regions.

7. Miami and the NAP of the Americas

Miami serves as a key global interconnection hub linking the United States with Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. The city hosts more than 70 data centers and the Network Access Point of the Americas, a key U.S. interconnection point and gateway for deployments servicing Latin America.

These facilities support cloud services, financial networks, and global telecommunications providers that depend on reliable network connectivity and high performance data center services.

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Emerging Mega Projects In The Data Center Industry

Several planned data centers are expected to reshape the future of the U.S. data center industry. Stargate is an AI infrastructure initiative in the United States tied to a $500 billion, 10-gigawatt commitment, and includes a flagship site in Abilene, Texas.

Other major projects include Vantage Frontier in Texas, with the first building scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026, and the New Era Lea Data Center in New Mexico, which could reach a massive 7,000 megawatts of power capacity.

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As demand for cloud computing, digital services, and artificial intelligence continues rising, the biggest data center projects in the United States are becoming even larger.

These massive data centers require enormous power supply, efficient cooling systems, and sustainable energy strategies to support the industry's growth.

We created this article in conjunction with AI technology, then made sure it was fact-checked and edited by a HowStuffWorks editor.

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