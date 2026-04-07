What Are the Biggest Data Centers in the U.S.? Depends How You Measure

7 Largest Data Center Markets in the U.S.

7 Largest Data Center Markets in the U.S.

1. Northern Virginia Data Center Hub

Northern Virginia is widely recognized as the data center capital of the world and the largest data center market in the United States. Northern Virginia expanded to 4,039.6 MW of total inventory in 2025.

Major data center operators such as Digital Realty, Equinix and other companies operate extensive campuses there. Northern Virginia's robust connectivity, access to fiber networks and proximity to Washington attract cloud providers, government agencies and major enterprises.

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2. Dallas–Fort Worth Data Center Market

Dallas is another major data center market with more than 150 data centers. The region sits strategically between Northern Virginia and Silicon Valley, making it an important hub for network connectivity and cloud computing.

The Dallas–Fort Worth region has experienced rapid growth in data center expansion. Capacity increased from about 710 megawatts in 2020 to nearly 1,650 megawatts by mid-2024 and is projected to continue growing as demand for digital infrastructure rises.

3. Atlanta Data Center Market

Atlanta has become one of the fastest growing data center markets in the United States, with a total inventory of 1,279.4 MW in Q1 2025.

Strong business ecosystems, competitive power costs and tax incentives have attracted tech companies and cloud providers. Atlanta's data center sector is projected to expand rapidly as new facilities are built to meet rising internet traffic.

4. Chicago Data Center Market

Chicago hosts roughly 130 data centers with around 1,120 megawatts of commissioned multi-tenant power capacity. The region's central location gives it a competitive edge for national network traffic and cloud services distribution.

Major data center operators benefit from strong fiber connectivity and access to a highly skilled workforce that supports ongoing data center operations.

5. Phoenix Data Center Market

Phoenix comes in with a total inventory of 617.0 MW.

Competitive energy costs, tax incentives, and a reliable power supply have attracted large data center operators. Many companies also value the area's lower natural disaster risk compared with coastal data center locations.

6. Silicon Valley Data Center Market

Silicon Valley remains one of the most influential data center markets in the world. The region hosts nearly 150 facilities supporting tech innovation, cloud providers and large technology firms.

The area's proximity to major tech companies and venture capital creates a powerful business ecosystem for digital infrastructure. However, rising power costs and energy constraints have pushed some planned data centers toward other regions.

7. Miami and the NAP of the Americas

Miami serves as a key global interconnection hub linking the United States with Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe. The city hosts more than 70 data centers and the Network Access Point of the Americas, a key U.S. interconnection point and gateway for deployments servicing Latin America.

These facilities support cloud services, financial networks, and global telecommunications providers that depend on reliable network connectivity and high performance data center services.