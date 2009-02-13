How to Add RAM to Your Desktop

" " How can you fix a desktop computer that's become to sluggish? Simply adding more RAM is typically your best option. iStockphoto.com /kreci

Because we all hear news of computer technology getting faster and faster, we expect a lot when we purchase a new desktop. We figure from the moment we start up the system, everything will be fast and easy. Running applications and switching between several programs will take no time at all, and the act of opening your Web browser will take place in a flash.

In the beginning, it may be very much like this. But as time passes and you add new applications and acquire a lot more data on your hard drive, chances are your computer will react a lot slower. After a while, starting up your computer might take several minutes, an eternity compared to the day when you first switched the machine on. But it's no surprise that your computer's growing slower. Just think about all of the things you use your computer for. Are you one of those people who like to edit and organize digital photos? If so, you're probably filling your hard drive with a seemingly endless number of pictures from memory cards. Or perhaps you like to capture home movies on digital video, which can take up even more storage and processing power. And, like many others, you may store large libraries of MP3 files on your desktop, too. Your computer has to manage the software that you use to work with these files. If you think about your computer having to run all of these programs at the same time, you start to understand how much pressure we place on desktops.

So, do you have to accept an abysmally slow desktop, or can you actually take action? Fortunately, there's an easy and inexpensive way to adjust if you want to keep up with a digital world that never seems to slow down. Simply adding to or upgrading your existing random access memory (RAM), can make a noticeable difference in your desktop's processing performance.

