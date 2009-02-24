Car Gadget Pictures

" " Stockphoto/binabina If you don't have a portable GPS device, some newer car models come with factory-installed GPS systems. The next gadget helps you navigate better while driving at night.

BMW's Night Vision with Pedestrian Detection system allows drivers to see what (or who) is down the road -- even on the darkest nights.

Tracking your miles per gallon with a gas mileage monitor can help change driving habits.

Car headrest and overhead DVD systems by Audiovox are shown at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2008.

This FM transmitter allows your iPod to play through your car stereo.

A mount can hold your iPod steady while you drive, while allowing you to easily reach and control it.

The Kameleon is a Bluetooth car stereo.

The Iqua VizorSUN hands-free phone kit that clips on your car's sun visor. It combines Bluetooth with solar cells embedded in the VizorSUN's top.

Audi's travolution device let's your car change traffic lights. If this driver maintains a speed of 31 miles per hour, then they'll coast through the next light.

The Tiwi system is a computer that uses GPS technology to let parents monitor their children's driving behavior.