How the Samsung Galaxy S III Will Work

These are the juiciest details we all clamor for when an exciting new piece of technology is still shrouded in mystery. Could this be the fastest phone ever? Will its graphics processor run even the most demanding 3-D games around? As the flagship Samsung phone of 2012, the Galaxy S III will likely put big checkmarks next to both of those qualifications. We just don't know how big those checkmarks will be. Will the Galaxy S III match its competition or blow it away? Specification rumors point to the latter, but they dance dangerously close to "too good to be true" territory.

For example, the 1280 by 720 display Samsung included on the Galaxy Nexus in late 2011 was a big deal for being high resolution and boasting an extremely high pixel density of 316 pixels per inch (ppi). That's close to the 326 ppi of Apple's iPhone 4, which the company calls a "retina display" because individual pixels aren't discernible to the human eye. Technology blog BGR claims the Galaxy S III will use a 4.8 inch (12.2 centimeter) 1920 by1080, aka 1080p, display -- more than two times the total number of pixels of the Galaxy Nexus [source: BGR].

The Galaxy S III would be the first smartphone to include a 1080p screen, and 720p screens are still relatively rare on smartphones. Larger, higher resolution displays also impact battery life. Between the difficulty of manufacturing such a dense screen and the challenges of running it on a phone, the 1080p display is the least likely of the Galaxy S III's rumored specs. Technology news site BGR (Boy Genius Report) reported that the Galaxy S III would run on a quad-core processor, which is entirely possible. Samsung unveiled several new processors in late 2011, including a 1.5 GHz quad-core system-on-a-chip called the Exynos 4412. However, the Galaxy S III could also run on a new (and still very fast) dual-core chip, the Exynos 5250 [source: AndroidandMe].

Like many other cutting-edge smartphones, the Galaxy S III will include a high resolution camera, likely 5 or 8 megapixels and a front-facing camera of at least 1.3 megapixels. The Galaxy S III needs to live up to the recently released Galaxy Nexus, meaning Samsung should match that system's specs with 1GB of RAM and at least 16GB of built-in storage.