How the Samsung Galaxy S III Will Work

Twenty million. That's the number of Galaxy S II phones Samsung sold in less than a year, from its launch in May 2011 to early 2012 [source: TheVerge]. Samsung's original Galaxy S, which debuted in the summer of 2010, sold more than 10 million units before the second phone took its place in the market [source: Bloomberg]. Despite some very stiff competition from other brands such as HTC, Motorola and LG, Samsung's Galaxy phones have become some of the most popular devices on the Android market.
The Galaxy S II seized a larger market than its predecessor by slimming down and packing in some of the most competitive components available at the time, and the Galaxy S III will make similar improvements on the S II. Surely, Samsung hopes for a similar boost in market share. Rumors are flying about what kind of hardware Samsung has in store for the S III, but one thing's for sure -- it'll be the most advanced Galaxy phone yet.
But does that mean the Galaxy S III will be the fastest Android phone on the market when it launches? And when will it be available worldwide? If the rumored specs are correct, the Galaxy S III will be one impressive phone, with a quad-core processor and 1080p screen surpassing nearly every phone on the market as of early 2012.