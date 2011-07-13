The Blackberry is a smart phone that can function like a mini home office. You can organize your schedule, make notes, e-mail, surf the Internet and store contacts on your Blackberry [source: Blackberry]. Another function that makes the Blackberry smart phone great for business purposes is the mobile printing function. You can download software that enables printing on-the-go with any printer on a wireless network [source: Taub] or with any Bluetooth printers [source: Shea].
Here's how to print directly from your Blackberry using Bluetooth:
- Turn on your printer.
- Select your printer's Bluetooth option, which is under Connections.
- Go to Printers and Devices on your computer.
- Select Add a Printer.
- Click on Add a Network, Wireless, or Bluetooth Printer.
- Click Next and Finish when prompted to do so.
- Download the necessary software to your computer. There are numerous companies offering this type of software, including Cortado or Breezyprint.
- Connect your Blackberry to your computer, and run the necessary software. A new icon will appear on your Blackberry's File menu.
- Open the document you'd like to print. Open your Blackberry's File menu and touch the new icon [source: Shea].
Here's how to print from your Blackberry to a network printer:
- Connect your printer to the network.
- Go to Printers and Devices on your computer.
- Select Add a Printer.
- Click on Add a Network, Wireless, or Bluetooth Printer.
- Click Next and Finish when prompted to do so.
