The Blackberry is a smart phone that can function like a mini home office. You can organize your schedule, make notes, e-mail, surf the Internet and store contacts on your Blackberry [source: Blackberry]. Another function that makes the Blackberry smart phone great for business purposes is the mobile printing function. You can download software that enables printing on-the-go with any printer on a wireless network [source: Taub] or with any Bluetooth printers [source: Shea].

Here's how to print directly from your Blackberry using Bluetooth:

Advertisement

Turn on your printer. Select your printer's Bluetooth option, which is under Connections. Go to Printers and Devices on your computer. Select Add a Printer. Click on Add a Network, Wireless, or Bluetooth Printer. Click Next and Finish when prompted to do so. Download the necessary software to your computer. There are numerous companies offering this type of software, including Cortado or Breezyprint. Connect your Blackberry to your computer, and run the necessary software. A new icon will appear on your Blackberry's File menu. File menu and touch the new icon [source: Open the document you'd like to print. Open your Blackberry'sand touch the new icon [source Shea ].

Here's how to print from your Blackberry to a network printer:

Connect your printer to the network. Go to Printers and Devices on your computer. Select Add a Printer. Click on Add a Network, Wireless, or Bluetooth Printer. Click Next and Finish when prompted to do so. Download the necessary software to your computer. There are numerous companies offering this type of software, including Cortado or Breezyprint. Connect your Blackberry to your computer, and run the necessary software. A new icon will appear on your Blackberry's File menu. : Open the document you'd like to print. Open your Blackberry's File menu and touch the new icon [source Shea ].