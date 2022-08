How to Get the Best Stereo Performance

Where you place your stereo is almost as important as the type of stereo you place. Your room dimensions are a major factor in determining sound performance. Experts have a number of suggestions when it comes to the room where you put your stereo. First, never put it in a squared room. Just like auditoriums and concert halls are rarely cubed, your home theatre shouldn't be either. The more irregularly shaped your room is with non-parallel walls, the better the sound will be [source: ACI ].