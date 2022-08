How to Connect a HD Video Source Using an HDMI Cable to a TiVo

Connect your TV to your TiVo box using the HDMI cable. HDMI cables are only one type of cable that you can use to connect the TV and TiVo. However, when watching TV on an HD video source, experts highly recommend using HDMI cables. One HDMI cable allows you to obtain high quality HD picture and sound, 3-dimentional video signals (only available with 3-dimentional TVs) and even an Internet connection [source: Kindig ]. Connect your TV and TiVo through an HDMI cable by plugging one end of the cable into the jack on the TiVo box markedand the other end of the HDMI cable into the jack on the TV marked