How to Build a Digital TV Antenna

In the matter of a few hours, you can provide yourself with access to hundreds of digital channels. Follow the steps listed below and have your own, homemade digital TV antenna in no time.
Materials:
- 21 ½-by-2 ½-inch wooden board
- 18 washers
- 20 screws
- 15 feet (457.2 centimeter) of wire
- Reflector Grid
- Balun
Tools:
- Wire cutters
- Drill
- Pliers
- Screwdriver
- Tape measure
- Pencil
Here's what to do.
- Mark the wooden board You will be making four sets of two holes, as follows: two holes 2 inches (5 centimeters) in from the edge of the board, and two more holes every 5 1/4 inches (13 centimeters) along the board [source: Current]. Using a measuring tape and pencil, mark your 21 ½-by-2 ½-inch wooden board where you will drill holes.
- Drill the holes Drill holes into the board using the pencil marks as your guide.
- Cut the wire Using wire cutters, cut eight 17-inch (43.18-centimeter) pieces of wire. Bend the wires into "V's" with 7-inch (17.78- centimeter) sides and a 3-inch (7.62-centimeter) gap between the two legs of the "V."
- Attach the wires to the board Attach the wire "V's" to the board with screws and washers, using a screwdriver.
- Zigzag the wire to attach the connections Using more wire, connect the "V's." Coil the wire around the screws moving in a zigzag pattern across and down the board. Make sure the wires don't touch where they cross one another.
- Attach the reflectors Secure the reflector grid to the back of the board using screws and washers.
- Attach the Balun The Balun has two wires with screw holes. Feed a screw through the holes. Secure the Balun to the zigzagged wire by screwing it into place. Make sure the wires don't touch where they cross one another [source: TV Antenna].
