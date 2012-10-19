What should I do if the home button on my iPhone stops working?

Troubleshooting

For any iOS device, first follow the basic Apple troubleshooting steps:

1. Reset your gadget by holding the home and sleep buttons until the screen blanks out and shows an Apple logo. This will reboot your device.

2. If that doesn't work for you, plug the device into iTunes and restore from your last backup. Take care, in this step, to also check out any new Apps or other programs that might be slowing you down. You can always bring them back later if you delete them now.

3. If you're still having problems, back up any info or media that's not already in the cloud, and restore the device as new.

4. The final (and most drastic) step is to reinstall the iOS itself, but it's best to do this only after getting the OK from someone at Apple, either on the phone or in the store. It's a hassle, and could introduce more problems if done incorrectly.

It's also important to check out what programs are running when you notice a performance issue. If a third-party app or some background software is bugging out or lagging, it could interfere with basics like the home button in ways you don't expect. In fact, it's best determine those things before even trying the first step in the list above, just because it's so common.

Recalibration

Before heading into step three, however, some loyal customers believe it's possible to recalibrate the home button itself. Although this is often charged as an "urban legend" of sorts, as many people seem to get results as those who are excited about debunking it. As with all gadgets, you have to take online advice from an unknown source with a grain of salt. Everyone's an expert on the Internet, right?

It's important to note that this tip can't actually hurt your device -- or void your warranty, like some software tricks -- so you might as well give it a shot. It's pretty quick and simple, although some folks say you'll need to try it up to five times to see results.

1. First, launch any pre-installed app (Calendar, Notes, Reminders, etc.).

2. Hold down the Power button until you get the "Slide To Power Off" prompt, then let go.

3. Hold down Home for about 10 seconds, until that prompt disappears.

What you're really doing is simply force-closing that application you opened -- which relates to the "background noise" troubleshoot we talked about before -- but for whatever reason, people say this trick sometimes gets the home button back in shape.