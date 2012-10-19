What should I do if the home button on my iPhone stops working?

With the release of the iPhone 5 in 2012, Apple continues to see retention of its current consumer base as well as new customers excited by its features. And while some of us do enjoy complaining about our phones as much as we enjoy using them, there are a few notable issues we can actually do something about. After all, if there's a fix for things like lag, full memory and other performance issues, you're only harming yourself by not taking full advantage of the solutions available. For some problems, of course, only a trip to the Genius Bar can bring a happy resolution. But sometimes, it's a simple matter of updating software, clearing out your files, or otherwise performing the maintenance yourself.
While Apple is more "helpful" than other operating systems, meaning you have less obvious access to its inner workings, it's always important to remember that this device is yours. You paid for it and you know what you need from it. The phone is not going to zap you with electricity just for doing something wrong, and the Apple Police are not going to come knock down your door for trying a few fixes. Just keep what might void your warranty, and don't try anything expressly prohibited -- there are generally good reasons for those warnings.
In this article, we'll be talking about the epidemic of unresponsive home buttons, and what you can do about it before taking (or sending) your phone all the way to the Apple store. If your home button has lost its zing, or thinks a double-click is a single-click (deadly!), you are not alone. Since the iPhone 4.1 update, consumers have complained more and more about this problem.