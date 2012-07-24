How the LOBIN Smart Shirt Works

As anyone who's spent an extended amount of time in the hospital knows, half the hassle of recuperation is being awakened for monitoring and testing, sometimes every few hours. This 24-hour cycle of care is the standard for ailments and afflictions, because it's important to measure and record a patient's well-being over time. Often, for example, a heart malfunction or the progress of cardiac treatment requires readings taken repeatedly throughout treatment -- both to catch anomalies and to establish an overall picture of that patient's general heart health.
But imagine if readings of your heartbeat, breathing, temperature and other major factors in ongoing recovery could be collected, processed and analyzed passively, without any need to bother or even wake you? With wireless technology and computer analysis making their way into so many other parts of our daily life, it's inevitable that the medical community would be looking for ways to use this technology. In this case, shortening and improving patients' in-hospital care, with an eye toward eventually monitoring patients at home, and even adapting the technology to other industries and uses.
That desire to improve patient care using technology has led to the invention of a garment that can gather data on a patient's vitals and relay it in realtime to health care professionals.