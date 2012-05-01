How Contact Lens Displays Work

" " What if your contact lens were a computer? Zap Art/Photographer's Choice/ Getty Images

Contact lenses are amazing. Throw on a pair of these tiny, translucent discs and behold the world around you in stunning clarity -- with no clunky eyewear required.

But it's not enough just to see the world. How are we supposed to make any sense of it? Why a simple trip to the HowStuffWorks.com offices in Atlanta can raise some rather frightening questions:

"Why are all the streets named Peachtree?"

"If I get a cheesesteak sandwich at 'Gut Busters,' will it actually rupture my abdomen?"

"Is that subway rat eating a diaper?"

This is where the exciting technology of contact lens displays saves the day. Imagine a pair of lenses wirelessly connected to a wearable computer -- lenses capable of overlaying your perceived surroundings with information, warnings or even illusions.

A glowing arrow would appear to float in front of your eyes, telling you which Peachtree street to take or which meat sandwich to ingest. Advanced models might even hide the sight of that Huggies-munching rodent by substituting a more pleasing illusion -- such as kittens frolicking with a ball of yarn.

When did public transportation become so adorable?

So wash your hands. Wet your eyes. We're about to slip into the future with the emerging technology of contact lens displays.