Telescope Buying Guide

Before we get into more of the nitty-gritty of telescope buying, there are a few things you need to know to understand what the heck you're looking for. Telescopes are fairly simple instruments, but they're not one-size-fits-all. In fact, before stepping foot in a store -- or clicking through to a link online -- you should probably have some idea of the two most common scopes for astronomers.

There are two main types of telescopes: refractive and reflective. A refractor uses refraction (how convenient!) to bend light to the optical lens. Refraction is when a curved lens is used to bend light as it passes from the atmosphere to the glass of the telescope lens. The curve of the lens -- and the subsequent bending of the light waves -- ensures that when you look in the eyepiece, the image you're seeing is clear, as the light has been faithfully reflected.

A reflective telescope uses mirrors, not glass lenses, to reflect light. (Remember that what our eyes take in is simply a reflection of light, so the telescope is acting as a "larger," or more magnified, retina.) By using a primary mirror in a reflective scope (or an objective lens in a refractor), you're going to bring a lot of light from a distant object nearer, and clarify (or focus) the image. The eyepiece lens in both a refractor or reflector scope is then going to take that large amount of light and magnify it, so that the tiny, clear image is now a larger, clear image. You can get a good quality reflector scope from reputable brands like Orion for around $120 dollars.

So that's all well and good; a refractor telescope bends light to get us an image close-up and clear, while a reflector uses mirrors to project the image to us. Which one is the one that will let you see footprints on the moon for less than $100?

Fortunately, both refractive and reflective telescopes are extremely useful and can be excellent quality. Unfortunately, they also have very real physical limitations. While a refractor will reflect an extremely good contrast because there's no obstruction between the objective lens and the eyepiece, you can also see a chromatic aberration in the image sometimes, meaning the colors appear a bit fuzzy at the edges.

And while refractive scopes offer great images, their lenses are nearly 10 times as expensive as an equivalent reflective mirror [source: Bakich]. That can make the telescope themselves quite a bit more expensive than reflective, in general, but keep in mind that brands like Celestron offer introductory refractory scopes for around $100. Because of the secondary mirror in reflective scopes, there is some loss of contrast, and there can also be a fuzziness around the edges of the field of view.

Now let's scan the horizon for some more concrete things to look for when buying your telescope.

Double the Fun with Cassegrain While reflecting and refracting telescopes are the most common types, Cassegrain scopes are also a popular choice. These scopes use both technologies: reflective mirrors that refract off a larger lens. They're small and portable but also can be pricey: Expect to spend at least $500-$1,000.