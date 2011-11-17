5 High-tech Stocking Stuffers

" " A man looks at a display of a Santa Claus figure with an iPhone at the Apple Store on Regents Street in London, England. Peter Macdiarmid/ Getty Images

Every family has one -- the geek. This is the guy or gal of any age who loves gadgets and gizmos, the one you call to fix your computer, the one who has the latest phone with the coolest apps.

If you're not a geek yourself, filling the geek's stocking with small or inexpensive gifts can require a team of savvy elves. Luckily, the elves have started a list of gift ideas that work equally well for stockings or Secret Santa exchanges. (Geeks are everywhere -- especially the IT department.) Here are five high-tech stocking stuffers that won't require too much hunting, use too many tools, or take too much out of Santa's wallet. These are fun and inexpensive enough to buy multiples for all the geeks in your life.