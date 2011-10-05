Inside Clocky Pictures

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com The Clocky, the rolling alarm clock presents an edge on traditional alarm clocks. If you hit the snooze bar more than once, it rolls off your nightstand and moves around your room. The same thing happens if you wait too long to turn off the alarm. This forces you to get out of your bed to find the clock and stop the noise.

Advertisement

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com This internal view of the Clocky includes the printed circuit board, motors, connectors and speaker. Go to the next image to see how the movement and clock features happen.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com In order for all the mechanics to work, the Clocky houses a printed circuit board. The printed circuit board holds a small processor (black circle), which is under a protective layer of epoxy -- this is known as a potted chip.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com The printed circuit board also includes a liquid crystal display (LCD) that displays the time on the clock’s face.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com On the bottom of the printed circuit board are four connectors. These connectors let the processor communicate with the clock’s other parts.

Advertisement

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com One two-pin connector leads to the speaker.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com The speaker uses a magnet to move a small plastic diaphragm back and forth, making sound.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com Another two-pin connector leads to the batteries.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com A four pin connector leads to two electric motors.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com Each motor turns a small gear that moves other gears.

Advertisement

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com These gears eventually turn a small piece of plastic that turns the clock’s wheels.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com A small pair of weights (small horizontal slit at top) sits on a shelf inside the clock and helps it keep its balance when it lands.

" " ©2008 HowStuffWorks.com The clock’s largest connector leads to the top of the clock, where the buttons are. Under these buttons is another small printed circuit board, which holds contact points for four buttons and the snooze bar. Each of these has its own wire and pin, and a sixth ground wire. All of these wires attach to a six-pin connector that attaches to the printed circuit board.