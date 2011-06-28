How to Listen to Audible Books Through Your GPS

The Global Positioning System (GPS) is a satellite navigational system put into orbit by the United States Department of Defense that provides users with positioning, navigation and timing services. GPS satellites circle the earth twice a day, transmitting signal information to earth. There are three separate segments for the GPS: the space segment, the control segment and the user segment. The space and control segments are used to operate and position the satellites. The user segment is the segment that's used by individuals, that gives people directions as they drive. GPS receivers, which receive the signals from GPS satellites, use the transmitted information to calculate the user's three-dimensional position thereby determining the user's exact location [source: GPS, Garmin]. Garmin, a GPS manufacturer, offers lightweight GPSs with the capability of downloading audible books and listening to them as you drive [source: Mossberg]. Here's how to listen to audible books through your Garmin nüvi GPS system.

Purchase the book you want from Audible.com. Load the book onto your computer. Download Audible Manager from the Garmin Web site. Follow the instructions on the Audible Manager to load the book onto your GPS nüvi from your computer. Click on Tools on your Garmin nüvi portable GPS, if you loaded the book using Audible Manager. Select Media Player from the list of choices that appears. Click on Source to open an audible book player, and then click on Browse. Choose a category and then choose the book title of your choice. Click the Volume icon button to adjust the volume [source: Garmin].

You can also load the book onto a secure digital (SD) card. If you do this, simply insert your SD card into the GPS and the book will start playing. You can adjust the volume as above.

Garmin GPSs offer the following features when listening to audible books:

You can skip a section in the book by clicking and holding your finger on the right arrow button.

You can go back to a section in the book by clicking and holding your finger on the left arrow button.

You can stop or pause by clicking on the stop/pause icon button [source: Garmin].