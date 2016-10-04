This Killer Whale Submarine Can Be Yours

" " There's a two-person watercraft that looks like an orca â really. Hammacher Schlemmer YouTube video

Planning on buying eight days of Hanukkah presents or a boatload of Christmas gifts means some of us are itching to start shopping now to get everything done. Gotta check websites for deals, compare prices at stores and brainstorm the perfect presents for everyone on the list.

Or you used to. Because now that you know Hammacher Schlemmer is offering the Killer Whale Submarine, you never have to stare at a row of books again, trying to decide who wants the sci-fi thriller or the debut literary fiction. Imagine a personal watercraft shaped like an orca, with the enclosed, watertight cockpit body containing controls that mimic those of a small aircraft. Leap 16 feet (4.9 meters) in the air. Hydroplane 50 mph (80 kph) over the water.

Now try to imagine the disappointment you'd feel getting the new Jonathan Safran Foer book. Everyone doesn't just want the Killer Whale Submarine. We need the Killer Whale Submarine.

The watercraft is designed to mimic the sprinting swim and majestic breach of an orca whale. It can even go up to 5 feet (1.5 meters) underwater — up to 25 mph (40 kph) — with the help of a snorkel attached to the dorsal fin.

So how much will this fancy orca sub run you? $90,000. But don't worry. The cockpit fits two for a ride, so buy for a couple and it's like you're only spending $45,000 each.

Please keep in mind, however, that according to Hammacher Schlemmer "special conditions and guarantee limitations apply," so don't take anything for granted. Buy now so you can make some holiday wishes come true.

Now That's Cool Killer whales can swim up to 28 mph (45 kph) — faster than your Killer Whale Submarine — but not for long periods. But the submarine isn't going to beat the deep dive of an orca, which will torpedo down 328 feet (100 meters) for a meal.