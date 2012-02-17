How are kids using iPads at school?

The use of technology in the classroom is nothing new. Though it may not seem like it now, the ball point pen was quite a technological breakthrough compared to the inkwell. Chalkboards, film projectors, tape recorders, overhead projectors and whiteboards have all contributed to classroom instruction over the years. And each one started out as a new technology that the teacher embraced as an instructional aide. Computer labs were a significant addition to schools, and laptops later brought interactivity to new levels. Students could now ditch their multiple notebooks, and sometimes even textbooks, in favor of the all-in-one laptop. They could use it for taking notes, writing papers, researching information and even test-taking, if the teacher was savvy enough.
Now personal computing has become faster and even more accessible with the invention of products like smartphones and tablet computers. Some might argue that the most innovative and advanced tablet is Apple's popular iPad. Fans of the iPad use it for everything from streaming movies and connecting with others via social media to opening up the world of the Internet on a sleek and convenient platform. The intuitive interface of the iPad has made them easy for children to use, so it should come as no surprise that teachers have now embraced the iPad for use in the classroom.
