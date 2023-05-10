What Is RGB Color?

" " RGB color is used in most technology color correction, including the post-production process in video and film editing. ERIK Miheyeu/Shutterstock

If you've ever heard a person mention RGB and wondered what they're talking about, most likely they're talking about color. RGB represents red, green and blue, the three components essential to any interactive technology we use today.

Werner Flechsig invented the RGB model in 1938 for color television broadcasts, relaying different colors with RGB signals. Before that, pixels only appeared in a black and white format displayed in classic films and shows. However, color spaces are now common in all electronic systems with display screens, including computer monitors, digital cameras and smartphones.