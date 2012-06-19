Is there an iPhone app for making movies?

" " Many iPhone owners simply use the video option that's built into the camera app that ships with the smartphone. But if you want to ©Miguel Villagran/ Getty Images

The iPhone was hardly the first phone to include a camera when it was released in 2007. Cell phones have been capable of taking photos and videos for years, but competition between Apple's iPhone and cutting-edge Android smartphones has driven huge jumps in technology. In 2007, Apple's phone had a 2 megapixel sensor and no flash. The iPhone 4S, released in 2011, incorporated a vastly superior 8 megapixel camera, flash and 1080p video recording -- good enough for some amateur filmmakers to use iPhones in place of dedicated cameras.

iPhones and Android phones alike are powerful enough to give all of us the tools necessary to make fun video clips or preserve memories in home movies. And shooting video doesn't take anything fancy. Opening up the built-in camera app and pressing record will start the video rolling. Of course, any filmmaker will tell you that there's a difference between a movie and raw footage. Thankfully, there are iPhone apps to help you turn that jumble of clips you shot in your backyard into a cohesive home movie.

Want to shoot a movie on your iPhone? All the tools are right there at your fingertips. We'll start with the apps Apple offers to do basic moviemaking right on the iPhone, then step up to the next level with some third-party video apps that add functionality that's missing from the iPhone's camera software.