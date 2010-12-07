Spend Time Together: Couples Photography

" " If you've always dreamed of sharing a kiss on a carousel (and having the moment immortalized), book a photographer who can take you to the nearest theme park instead of the studio. Ian Sanderson/Taxi/ Getty Images

The location of your photography session often dictates what ideas you can incorporate, so choose carefully. If you've always dreamed of sharing a kiss on a merry-go-round (and having the moment immortalized), you'll want to book a photographer who can take you to the nearest theme park instead of the studio.

A location with personal meaning adds a level of depth to your photograph that just can't be replicated on a green screen. If he proposed under the massive oak tree at the local park, it only makes sense to use the location for your engagement session. Plus, you'll both be more comfortable in a place that's familiar -- and this will translate into shots that capture your unique relationship.

If you both let your guard down, you don't run the risk of looking cheesy. The best photographers will bridge an unnatural divide: posing you while still managing to capture the "in between" candid moments that, on camera, appear as if the two of you were alone.

As for poses, well, there's an app for that. We found several mobile apps full of categorized poses that allow you to earmark your favorites and show them to your photographer before your session. The same is true of images gathered from magazines, which also can serve as inspiration for your own shoot.

For a romantic pose, lean your head against your beloved's shoulder as he tenderly kisses your forehead. For something a little more unusual, stand back-to-back, each looking at the camera. And, for a fun photo, there's nothing quite like documenting the moment you both burst into laughter.

In the end, posing is as complicated as making sure your pinky finger is following a graceful curve and as simple as your natural body language. This is especially true during a pregnancy photo session, which focuses on an expectant mother's growing, changing body. If you'd like to break out of the ordinary with your pregnancy photographs, check out the next page.