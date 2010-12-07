Spend Time Together: Couples Photography

Even if you're the type of person who shies away from spur-of-the-moment snapshots, you've gotta love a good photograph -- especially if you and your mate are the stars of the show. After all, this type of expressive photography is more art than happenstance, a very different breed than the average point-and-shoot image.
Although it can take a lot of planning to set the wheels in motion, being photographed with your sweetie offers evidence of your feelings for each other. This makes couples photography the perfect way to spend a little time together.
Don't be fooled into thinking the actual photography session will be a no-brainer, though. Couples photography is vastly different from the solo version. That's because it all depends on the nuances of your interactions, rather than the singular flash of the pearly whites you've been accustomed to. The good news is that whether you're in the market for a quirky way to announce your engagement or celebrate a pregnancy, there's no shortage of ideas to commemorate the two of you. We'll suggest a few, starting on the next page.