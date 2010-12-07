5 Tools for Digital Photo Albums

" " There are many great digital photo tools that go beyond the camera itself. Nagarazoku/Creative Commons

Traditional film cameras and the photographs they produce are fast becoming a thing of the past. It's rare to see someone sitting down to flip through a photo album. We're increasingly sending photos to each other through e-mail and sharing our memories online. And because digital cameras are so easy to use, we're taking more photos than ever before.

Yes, the number of photos is increasing but the importance of the memories they reflect hasn't diminished. In fact, it's as important as ever to make sure our photographs are well taken care of. Plus, we still want to show off the great images from our last trip in the easiest way possible. If we aren't hauling a leather-bound album to our friend's house to show her photos from our European vacation, then how are we sharing our photos? The answer is digitally. If you're unsure how to start your digital photo album, then read on to learn about great tools for your photo album of the future.